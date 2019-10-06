ALTON - Approximately one month ago, the Alton Police Department renewed its commitment to the Surveillance Camera Registration Program, increasing ways to register camera systems, encouraging officer referrals, and asking for help from the community. And, in only one month, participation has more than quadrupled.

The renewed commitment to the program came after several unlocked vehicles were burglarized in a short period of time, with very few leads for police to follow. In an effort to deter additional vehicle burglaries, and have greater success in solving the ones that do occur, the Alton Police began to refocus on things that consistently help solve cases…cooperative citizens and technology.

Often times, residents and business owners are unaware that their camera systems may have captured information that could help solve a crime. Officers often have the knowledge of the crime but are unaware of the location of surveillance cameras. The camera registration program helps bring the knowledge of the officers and the resources of the community together to keep neighborhoods safe.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons is very excited about the Surveillance Camera Registration Program and said, “Video doesn’t do us much good if we have no idea it is available, and we have no way to get an existing video if the owner is unaware we need it. The Surveillance Camera Registration Program gives us a better starting point to solve a crime faster if it happens in your neighborhood.”

Alton Police Officers are already using the database to initiate leads and follow up on a variety of criminal investigations. Program Coordinator, Lieutenant Jarrett Ford said: “Many of the cameras now on the registry, and their locations, were previously unknown to our officers. It has become obvious we were missing a lot of opportunities to increase our chances of solving crimes before we re-launched the program last month. I have no doubt that this program will help us solve a variety of crimes, in a lot of neighborhoods, as it continues to grow.”

Article continues after sponsor message

It appears many homeowners are turning to doorbell cameras in addition to more traditional camera systems. The camera registry allows for the registry of all doorbell and traditional camera systems.

Individuals can now register for the program in a variety of ways. They can contact Lieutenant Ford directly by phone at 618-463-3505 Ext. 663, or email at ford@altonpolice.com, register online, or speak with an officer on the street to provide information.

If choosing to register online, individuals should go to www.altonpolice.com and find the link labeled “Camera Registration” on the top left corner of the Police Department homepage. That link directs the user to a webpage that explains the program and contains a form to provide contact information and brief information about the surveillance camera system.

Registering a camera system does not give the police department access to your camera system or its recordings. If the police department believes your video footage may be helpful to them, a member of the department will either call or come in person to your residence to request the video footage from you.

The Alton Police Department would also like to again remind all citizens to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside. If you must leave something of value in your vehicle for a period of time, we suggest moving those items out of sight and locking the vehicle. Individuals are also encouraged not to store their spare key(s) inside a vehicle. Even if the key is not to that specific car, it can be easily used to access, or take, the vehicle for which it was made.

Additionally, if you see something that doesn’t look right in your neighborhood, report it. Concerned citizens are the eyes on the street when the police are not there. For an emergency, dial 9-1-1, and a non-emergency call 618-463-3505.

More like this: