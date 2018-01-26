ALTON - Alton Police officers were called to a scene on Omega in Alton to assist in an arrest Friday morning.

Scanner traffic said U.S. Marshals apparently went to serve a search warrant and shots were fired, then Alton Police were requested for assistance. It has not yet been confirmed that shots were fired. The Madison's County Coroner's Office has also arrived on the scene.



Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna confirmed Alton Police is assisting the Illinois State Police and U.S. Marshal Service in an investigation, but said all details will have to be released from a chief deputy marshal.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

