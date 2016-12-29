ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to shots fired called in the 1800 block of Central Avenue on Wednesday, Dec.28 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

While responding to this call, patrol officers located a black male victim in the 1300 block of Central Avenue. Initial investigation revealed this victim suffered from an upper body gunshot wound. The Subject was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital. The gunshot wound is believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

Further investigation revealed that there was a separate, but possibly related shooting that occurred in the drive through area of A-Town Spot, 1813 Central Avenue, minutes prior to the incident in the 1300 block of Central. Damage was reported, but there were no injuries in this initial shooting.

Pete Vambaketes of the Alton Police Department said officers believe the incidents are directly related after subsequent investigations Thursday morning.

"We do believe now that the two incidents are directly related and that one suspect is responsible for armed robberies on three different victims," he said via text message Thursday morning. "Both incidents appear to be random crimes of opportunity as none of the victims knew the suspect. We are following multiple leads right now in an effort to identify the gunman."

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Vambaketes said the gunshot victim is in stable condition at a St. Louis hospital.

The APD Investigation Bureau was activated and are currently pursuing leads associated with this shooting. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information related to these shootings is encouraged to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

