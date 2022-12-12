ALTON - Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on 12/06/22.

The family member reported Brittany had not been seen or heard from for approximately one month at the time of the report. Attempts by law enforcement to locate Brittany have been made but have been unsuccessful at this time.

Brittany is described as a white female, 31 years of age, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’3”, and 110 pounds. She has a tattoo of a heart on her foot.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police Department is continuing its efforts to locate Brittany.

Brittany is known to frequent areas just outside of Alton in Cottage Hills.

Anyone with information as to Brittany’s whereabouts is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

More like this: