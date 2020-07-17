ALTON - Alton Police made an arrest of two people hiding on a condemned, vacant residence in the 2700 block of Bostwick Street on Friday afternoon.

“Officers arrived on scene and detained one suspect, as she was exiting the residence,” Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. “It was learned that there was a second suspect inside the residence who was refusing to exit.

“Officers attempted to persuade that second suspect to exit the residence at which time he was observed to be hiding on the roof. With the assistance of the Alton Fire Department, that second suspect was taken into custody and treated for an unrelated medical issue.”

Pulido said both subjects are being held at the Alton Police Department until the details of this case can be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

