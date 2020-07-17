ALTON - Alton Police made an arrest of two people hiding on a condemned, vacant residence in the 2700 block of Bostwick Street on Friday afternoon.

“Officers arrived on scene and detained one suspect, as she was exiting the residence,” Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. “It was learned that there was a second suspect inside the residence who was refusing to exit.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Officers attempted to persuade that second suspect to exit the residence at which time he was observed to be hiding on the roof. With the assistance of the Alton Fire Department, that second suspect was taken into custody and treated for an unrelated medical issue.”

Pulido said both subjects are being held at the Alton Police Department until the details of this case can be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

More like this:

Alton Police Capture Suspect After Vehicle Burglary and Standoff
Jun 26, 2025
‘Repeat Felony Offender’ From Alton Faces New Weapon Charges
5 days ago
Suspects Flee On Foot Following East Alton Vehicle Chase
Today
Alton Police Announce Weapons Charges From Judson Avenue Incident
Jun 30, 2025
Alton Man Detained After Arson In East Alton
Jul 3, 2025

 