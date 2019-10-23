ALTON - An alert patrol officer spotted a man in a vehicle who was wanted and attempted to make a traffic stop, but then the driver disregarded the signal and a high-speed chase ensued Tuesday night.

The chase started at South Rogers Avenue at Jackson Street in Alton. The officer continued in pursuit as the motorist fled eastbound and ended up in a loop that went through Wood River, East Alton and back to Alton. The driver ended up northbound on Homer Adams Parkway and eventually went toward Delmar and ultimately headed north to Jersey County. The man crashed in Jersey County.

The man was apprehended after a chase. The man now faces various traffic violations for fleeing a police officer. The man previously had a felony warrant. The Alton Police officer stayed with the man throughout the entire chase and arrest.

