ALTON – The Alton Police Department chased and made an arrest of two shoplifters in a car with stolen plates after they crashed and hit a pickup truck at U.S. 67 and St. Charles Street in West Alton, MO.

Alton Police Capt. Scott Golike said the two apprehended were suspected of felony retail theft at JC Penney in Alton as well as possible aggravated battery prior to the chase.

“They crossed the bridge, crashed and both were injured and the Alton Police arrested them,” Golike said in a statement.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

