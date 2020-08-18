ALTON - Alton Police Department officers apprehended a man operating a stolen gray Nissan vehicle from Alton across the road from the Phillips 66 station on U.S. 67 in West Alton around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police Department was alerted by the License Plate Capture and Recognition (LPR) Cameras on the Clark Bridge about the stolen vehicle. The Alton Police reacted quickly and the driver was stopped and taken into custody without incident. The LPR cameras are a specialized type of video surveillance cameras designed to capture numbers and letters of license plates on still or moving vehicles.

The vehicle was then towed from the scene.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Edwardsville Promotes Police, Fire Personnel, Approves Equipment Purchases
May 23, 2025
Suspects Flee On Foot Following East Alton Vehicle Chase
Jul 15, 2025
Glen Carbon Trustees Approve Police Department Expansion Study
2 days ago
Giannoulias Cracks Down on Unlawful Use of License Plate Reader Data
Jun 12, 2025
Illinois State Police Receives New Command Vehicle
Jun 4, 2025

 