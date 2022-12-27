ALTON - For the past several years, the Alton Police Department and its union, PBPA Unit #14 have purchased Christmas dinner items for Oasis Women's Center in Alton.

"The items are then prepared by Oasis staff for the Center’s Christmas dinner," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said."It is our small way of helping support the Oasis Women’s Center."

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier in the month, the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Alton Unit 14 Annual Shop With A Cop event also left many area children with smiles and hope for Christmas.

More like this: