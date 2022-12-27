ALTON - For the past several years, the Alton Police Department and its union, PBPA Unit #14 have purchased Christmas dinner items for Oasis Women's Center in Alton.

"The items are then prepared by Oasis staff for the Center’s Christmas dinner," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said."It is our small way of helping support the Oasis Women’s Center."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier in the month, the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Alton Unit 14 Annual Shop With A Cop event also left many area children with smiles and hope for Christmas.

More like this:

Oasis Women's Center Mourns Loss of Executive Director Margarette Trushel
Jun 19, 2025
Riverbend Head Start Seeks Community Participation to Support Families During the Holidays
Yesterday
Collinsville Police Host Fundraiser at Uptown Scoops
Jun 24, 2025
Christmas in July Event Will Raise Money for Community Christmas
2 days ago
Prom Night Fundraiser Invites Women to Have Fun and Support Foster Kids
Jun 19, 2025

 