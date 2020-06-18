Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - A serious two-vehicle crash occurred just after 3 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Street and Broadway Avenue in Alton.

One of the vehicles was a black truck and another a white Charger. There was heavy damage reported to both vehicles.

Alton Police and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. At least one was transported away by ambulance.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.