ALTON - A driver overturned their vehicle to where it was standing up on its nose with its roof resting against a retaining wall in a parking lot at Broadway and Allen on Friday night, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said.

The 911 call to Alton Fire and Police came in at 5:11 p.m.

One person suffered a leg injury in the crash and was taken to the hospital, Eichen said.

Alton Police Department is investigating the accident to determine its exact cause.