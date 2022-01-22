Alton Police and Fire Respond To Vehicle Turned Upside Down On Broadway and Allen, One Injured
ALTON - A driver overturned their vehicle to where it was standing up on its nose with its roof resting against a retaining wall in a parking lot at Broadway and Allen on Friday night, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said.
The 911 call to Alton Fire and Police came in at 5:11 p.m.
One person suffered a leg injury in the crash and was taken to the hospital, Eichen said.
Alton Police Department is investigating the accident to determine its exact cause.