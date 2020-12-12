Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Alton Fire Department, along with Alton Police Department, responded to a single-vehicle rollover traffic crash on the Berm Highway around Lock and Dam Way around 3:30 p.m Saturday afternoon.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said Saturday: "I can confirm our patrol division and traffic division is investigating a serious, single-vehicle traffic crash that occurred on the Berm Highway (Illinois Route 143) just west of the Lock and Dam Way."

When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle that had rolled over and was on its side. The firefighters found two people injured.

Arch Medical Helicopter responded to the scene. It is unknown at this time if they transported anyone to the hospital.

East Alton Fire Department assisted on the scene.

The Madison County Coroner was called to the scene per scanner traffic.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

