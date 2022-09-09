ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo shows traffic backed up outside the bridge.

The chief said traffic is being diverted from the southbound lanes on the Clark Bridge during this crisis situation. Residents are encouraged to avoid the Clark Bridge area until the situation is resolved.

More to come.

