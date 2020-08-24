ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to a serious motorcycle crash at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in the 700 block of W. Broadway Ave. in Alton.

"After Alton Police Officers and Alton Fire Department rescue personnel arrived on scene, it was determined that the passenger of the motorcycle, possibly due to a medical related cause, fell off of the motorcycle, and struck the pavement," Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

The passenger was transported by Arch Air Medical Services to a St. Louis area hospital.

