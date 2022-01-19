ALTON - The Alton Police Department announced there is a scam going on in the area that they wanted to let residents know about.

The Alton Police said someone is "spoofing their number and impersonating officers in an attempt to get them to provide cash vouchers."

"Our officers will not call and solicit you to bring cash or payment vouchers to the police department or any other location," the Alton Police said Wednesday afternoon.

