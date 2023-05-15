ALTON - The Alton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner and/or driver of this Chevrolet Malibu in connection with the murder of Tyrone “Marty Lo” Williams which occurred on May 10, 2023 in the 1600 block of Rock Springs Drive.

The Malibu is believed to be a model year 2019-2023 appeared to have an Illinois seven-day temporary registration permit affixed to the rear, and is known to frequent the Madison and Venice areas.

Article continues after sponsor message

All tips should be sent via telephone to 618-463-3505 ext 637, text to 618-802-1125, or email to stewart@altonpolice.com.