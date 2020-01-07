ALTON - The Alton Police Department continues to investigate a suspicious death that was discovered on Monday at 1129 Highland Ave. in Alton. The man was identified as Larry F. Singleton, 69, and was a resident of that home.

The Alton Police Department is currently working with the Madison County Coroner’s Office as well as the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and are currently following up on leads regarding this investigation.

As this investigation continues, the Alton Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Larry Singleton’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Alton Police Department at: 618-463-3505 (Main Number)

618-465-5948 (Anonymous Tip Line)

Alton Police Facebook & Twitter Accounts

Anyone who contacts the Alton Police Department can remain anonymous if they wish.

