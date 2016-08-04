ALTON – The Alton Parks and Recreation Department will have an informal meeting for anyone wishing to referee games for the fall soccer season. It will be Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at Haskell House, located at 1211 Henry Street.

If you know someone who is interested I officiating, have them come in to fill out an application or bring him or her to the meeting. We hope to see you Wednesday.

If you have any questions, call Charlie Nastello or Bill Diddlebock at 618-463-3580.