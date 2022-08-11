Alton Owls Club Celebrates 80th Anniversary.

ALTON - Join us on Saturday, August 13th, for the Alton Owls Club 80th Anniversary Party. Doors open at 7:00 and HOOKiE will be rocking the stage from 8:00 PM to Midnight.

Bailey Blair, from Bakers & Hale, will be bartending the event as their newest member. Blair said, “I am excited to have been offered the option to bartend the event and hope to see a lot of familiar faces. This will be my first event working with the club and I hope some new faces for the club can also come see what the Alton Owls Club has to offer!”

The Alton Owls Club was started in 1942 and remains to be a non-profit social club available for wedding receptions, fundraisers, banquets, and any other party you can dream of.

Feel free to contact us online at altonowlsclub.com or via phone at (618)-462-4331 if you have any questions or concerns or if you just want to book your next party with the Alton Owls Club.

