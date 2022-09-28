ALTON - Alton Odyssey Tours is bringing back Haunted Trolley Tours and Haunted Craft Beer Walks for the 2022 Halloween season - and for the first time in the haunted tours’ history, they will be visiting the Stratford Hotel. Each tour will make stops at several haunted Alton landmarks, including the McPike Mansion, Milton School House, and more.

Trolley tours begin at the Ryder Building (which houses My Just Desserts), located at 31 E. Broadway. A trolley ride takes attendees to some of Alton’s most famous haunted attractions - this year, the first stop is the tour’s first-ever visit to the Stratford Hotel, a vacant former hotel building that was built in 1909, where an investigation will be held in the Hilltop Room.

The next stop is the Milton School House, which was “the scene of a tragic murder,” according to Alton Odyssey Tours. The trolley tours’ final stop will be the McPike Mansion, a historic mansion said to be haunted by its former inhabitants, where a darkroom session will be held inside the house’s vaulted wine cellar.

Ghost hunters are encouraged to bring their cameras and ghost-hunting equipment.

There are three different types of trolley tours to experience: “Bare Bones” tours, “Eating with the Entities” tours, and “Witching Hour” tours.

“Bare Bones” and “Witching Hour” tours are both $50 per person. Caleb Lewis with Alton Odyssey Tours said both of these tours have similar routes and information, with the “Witching Hour” tours being the “late-night” version. “Bare Bones” tours will take place on Oct. 7, 8, 14, 21, and 28, each at 7 p.m., while “Witching Hour” tours will be held on Oct. 8, 15, 22, and 29, each from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“Eating with the Entities” tours are $65 per person. These dinner tours include a meal prepared by My Just Desserts: Autumn Salad, Chicken Tetrazzini, homemade rolls, and your choice of Pumpkin Pecan Pie or a Toll House Brownie with coffee or iced tea.

For more information and to sign up for these Haunted Trolley Tours, visit the Alton Odyssey Tours website.

The Haunted Craft Beer Walks feature stops at five haunted locations, each paired with five-ounce pourings of one of five different Old Bakery Beer brews. Lewis said this year is the five-year anniversary of this collaboration between Alton Odyssey Tours and The Old Bakery Beer Company.

Starting at the Ryder Building, these walking tours will stop (and pour) at the Kendall Cracker Factory, the Underground Railroad tunnels at the Enos Sanitarium, the Old Post Office, and the Hilltop Room of the Stratford Hotel.

Haunted Craft Beer Walks take place on Oct. 1, 14, 21, and 28, each at 8 p.m. (The Haunted Craft Beer Walk scheduled for Oct. 7 has been sold out). The cost is $45 per person, and you must be at least 21 years of age to participate.

Trolley Tours and Craft Beer Walks both tend to sell out quickly, so those interested should visit the Alton Odyssey Tours website to book their tours as soon as possible.

