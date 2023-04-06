ALTON - Alton Odyssey Tours has announced their full tour lineup for 2023, including the brand-new Prohibition Tour and two new variations of the popular Haunted Craft Beer Walk: the new Historical Craft Beer Walk and “Behind the Bricks” Haunted Walking Tour.

“We’ve responded to requests from our customer base,” Managing Partner Caleb Lewis said. “We’ve added a historical beer walk for craft beer lovers more interested in the history of Alton than the hauntings. And we’re offering a ‘Behind the Bricks’ walking tour which includes the haunted history of each of the five locations we enter, without serving beer. This tour will be appropriate for ages 14 and up.”



On Saturday, April 22, Alton Odyssey Tours will launch the area’s first Prohibition Tour in partnership with Vintage Voices, who will bring Prohibition-era characters to life for the tour.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Vintage Voices,” Lewis said. “Vintage Voices is a popular local tradition held each October in the Alton Cemetery. Thanks to this alliance, we are bringing characters of the Roaring Twenties to life. We’ll visit locations affected by the passing of the 18th Amendment and discover the social backlash brought on by Prohibition.”

The three-hour shuttle tour will include stops at five different locations, concluding with a celebration of the end of Prohibition. Guests can enjoy a pint of the “Bees Knees,” a special brew made especially for the Prohibition Tour in collaboration with The Old Bakery Beer Company - non-alcoholic options are also available.

Dubbed the “wettest county in the country,” Madison County was once a haven for bootleggers, rum runners, and speakeasies, according to a press release from Alton Oddysey Tours. In 1919 when the 18th Amendment passed, the manufacture, transportation, and sale of intoxicating liquors were prohibited. Many law-abiding citizens lost their jobs and businesses closed.

Lewis added tours tend to sell out quickly as they have proven popular with the community.

“We’re been very fortunate to have strong support from the community,” Lewis added. “In the past, our tours have sold out quickly, which has triggered our current expansion. We’re grateful to all our partners and look forward to another successful year.”

For more information or to book a tour, visit altonodysseytours.com.

