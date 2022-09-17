Listen to the story

ALTON 28, BELLEVILLE WEST 7: Keith Gilchrese scored twice, on a four-yard run and a 10-yard touchdown reception from Graham McAfoos as Alton won its first game under head coach David Parker over West at Bob Goalby Field.

McAfoos also scored on a two-yard run as the Redbirds took the win.

Alton is now 1-3, while the Maroons go to 0-4.

The Redbirds host Belleville East at 7 p.m. next Friday at Public School Stadium.