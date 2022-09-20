ALTON - The Illinois Daughters of American Revolution Alton Ninian Edwards Chapter received some sensational news that they are chosen to represent the State of Illinois in the America 250 Quilt display.

An announcement was made at the Illinois Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) State Conference that the Alton Ninian Edwards DAR Chapter's quilt block design was chosen.

The embroidered quilt block was crafted by six members of the Alton DAR Chapter. It will be shipped to the NSDAR in Washington, D.C., and will be sewn into an America 250 Quilt with other state quilt blocks. The quilt block is bordered by the beautiful wildflowers of Illinois, in red, gold, and blue.

Carol Borner, Regent Ninian Edwards, NSDAR Alton, said the quilt will travel the country to prepare for the America 250 Semiquicentennial Celebration that will take place in July 2026 to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the founding of the country.

Shown in the photo above is from the left, Debbie Killebrew, Roberta Mozier (designer), Diane Waldo, and Dorothy Carta.

The quilt block represents Illinois starting with the beautiful and unique outline of the state of Illinois. The first American flag flies above the state in red, white, and blue.

The nickname, "The Prairie State" was given to Illinois by the first settlers to arrive here due to the vast expanses of prairie. Incorporated in the design are the early crops of wheat and corn, grown in Illinois from the early settler days until now.

The date 1818 is embroidered on the quilt block as the date Illinois, commonly called the "Land of Lincoln", entered into the union as the 21st state. Illinois would not be known without Abraham Lincoln's log cabin.

Borner said also included are a small pile of wood and an axe depicting Lincoln's image as "the rail-splitter." Within a year of Illinois entering the Union, the state motto of “State Sovereignty, National Union” was enacted.

