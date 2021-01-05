GREENVILLE - Two Alton natives: Chloe Greenberg, a senior, and Ashley Jones, a senior, were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2020 semester.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

