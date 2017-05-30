JACKSON, Tenn. - Three hundred twenty-eight students have been named to the Union University Dean's List for the spring 2017 semester.

Meghan Nicole Boyd, Alton, has been named to the Dean's List.

The Dean's List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.

About 3,500 students are currently enrolled.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Local Students Named To Washington University in St. Louis Fall 2024 Dean's List
Mar 14, 2025
Local Students Named To President's And Dean's Lists At Drake University
Feb 12, 2025
Iowa State University Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List
Feb 11, 2025
Alton's Antonia Phillips Named To Fall 2024 Dean's List At Aurora University
Feb 9, 2025
Daughrity Named To University of Dubuque Fall Semester 2024 Academic Dean's List  
Jan 19, 2025

 