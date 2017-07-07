Pfc. Carlos Jimenez of Alton, Illinois, possess for a photo at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station June 29. Jimenez enlisted as a 88M Transportation Specialist, and will be assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)SPRINGFIELD - Pfc. Carlos Jimenez, of Alton, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard June 29, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Jimenez enlisted as an 88M, Transportation Specialist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

The Lewis & Clark Community College graduate is scheduled to ship to Fort Leonard Wood for his Army Basic Combat and Advanced Individual training in October.

Upon completion of his training he will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which will pay 100 percent of his continued education college tuition.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Jimenez and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

