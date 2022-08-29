ALTON - IV4 has had a dream of a career as a professional singer since she was a student at Alton High. She graduated in 2014 and is presently involved in the Opening Act Contest.

Opening Act is designed to discover artists of all genres and ages and give them a chance of a lifetime to launch their careers. IV4 also recently signed a contract with Warner Music and her first project called “Get rich and cry trying” has already been released. The Alton native now has moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career interests.

IV4 has been on top in the present contest and was third as of late last week. Her dream is to get through the contest and advance to the finals. Ultimately, a win would take her to a performance in Hollywood.

"It’s always been my dream to play at the Hollywood Bowl," she said. "I have seen my favorite artists perform there, and I can’t wait to put on an amazing show!"

IV4’s mother, Kitrina Sorenson, said her daughter is doing really well in the music industry and an Opening Act win could be a big break for her. She encourages area residents to vote for their hometown woman in the competition.

IV4 also encouraged area residents to vote for her and said, “Every vote counts.” Her mother said her daughter has said competing in the Opening Act is “a dream come true” for her.

“She has the ability to connect with people and such a passion and love of music,” her mom said. “She is trying to accomplish her dreams in Los Angeles. I was so proud when she signed the label contract.”

Her mom said her daughter’s voice is unique and “very soulful.”

“She has a lot of St. Louis soul, jazz, and blues in her voice but at the same time can hit all ranges and could be a powerhouse in the industry,” her mom added. “She even has a bit of a bluegrass sound at times.”

Granite City's Carol Wall, her grandmother, could not be more proud of her: "She almost takes my breath away when she sings, I am that proud. She almost makes me cry proud tears when I see and hear her sing. I think she has a tremendous future.

"A win in the Opening Act would really kick off her career. If she wins, it would allow her to open up for some big stars in a concert they have at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles."

