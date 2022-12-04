ALTON - Alton Municipal Band Board Chairman Aaron Rodgers and the cast are excited to present its annual Holiday Concert once more. This year, the concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, at the First Presbyterian Church of Alton (located at the corner of 4th and Alby Streets.)

Rodgers said the concert will offer "joyful fun."

Rodgers added that conductor Jen Shenberger will lead the ensemble in performances of timeless Christmas classics, as well as some new twists on old holiday favorites.

Famed soloist Erin Bode will travel all the way from Nashville to present her vocal stylings, with jazzy tunes and toe-tappers that are sure to delight.

"This concert will be a family-friendly evening of live music," Rodgers said.

Admission is free.

