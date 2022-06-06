ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band is gearing up to begin its 132nd season of Concerts in the Parks. Directed by David Drillinger and Jennifer Shenberger, the band will perform a nine-week concert season at Riverview and Haskell parks in Alton.

Each week the band will present music that fits a different theme: from the famous children’s concert to the always-popular patriotic concert, there is sure to be music for everyone’s taste.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year, there are also a few surprises throughout the season that audiences will not want to miss! Thursday concerts will be held at the gazebo in Riverview Park, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday concerts are at Haskell Park, in front of Lucy Haskell’s historic playhouse, at 7 p.m.

The season will begin with concerts on June 9th and 12th. Guest vocalist Jared Hennings will wow the audience with his powerful baritone voice at both concerts, and Mayor David Goins will make a special appearance at Sunday’s concert.

Alton Municipal Band concerts are fun and family-friendly. Bring the kids and grandkids and enjoy wonderful evenings of free entertainment all summer long!

More like this: