Alton Municipal Band Patriotic Concerts To Kick-Off Independence Day Weekend

ALTON - Patriotic music and celebration will be the theme of the week as the Alton Municipal Band kicks off Independence Day weekend with its annual Star-Spangled Spectacular.

Audiences will enjoy classic patriotic marches and sing along to popular songs like “God Bless the USA.”

The concert will feature the always-popular David Guebert as vocal soloist, who will lead the audience in singing all of the traditional patriotic songs. The band will also pay tribute to veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The concert will be performed on Thursday, June 30th at Riverview Park (7:30 PM), and on Sunday, July 3rd at Haskell Park (7:00 PM).

