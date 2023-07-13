ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band’s 133rd concert season hit a bump in the road this July, as construction at Riverview Park rendered the historic gazebo inaccessible.

The remaining Thursday concerts for the 2023 summer series will take place at the Alton Amphitheater. Sunday concerts at Haskell Park are unaffected by the change.

This week, director Jennifer Shenberger leads the band in “Shades of Summer,” a musical journey that takes us to summer destinations and brings back memories of warm-weather activities.

Guest artist Gary Gackstaqer will join the band on the journey as he plays several compositions for brass instruments. He will then direct the band in one of his own new compositions.

On Sunday, the band will pay tribute to L. Linton Luetje. Luetje directed the band for over 30 years and passed away this year. Friend and local musician Bud Schultz will join the band in remembrance of Linton and his constant dedication to music in Alton and the greater St. Louis area.

The concert will take place at the Alton Amphitheater on Thursday, July 13th, at 7:30 p.m. It will repeat at Haskell Park on Sunday, July 16th, at 7 p.m.

