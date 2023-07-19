Alton Municipal Band Concert Season Continues With Young Clarinet Virtuoso
ALTON - As July rolls on, the Alton Municipal Band continues its 133rd concert season, featuring the talents of a remarkable young clarinet player.
Conductor Jennifer Shenberger will lead the band in “Milestones,” a concert celebrating significant anniversaries through music.
Clarinetist Bek Handzic-Smith will dazzle audiences with the jazzy Artie Shaw Clarinet Concerto. Handzic-Smith, a recent graduate of Clayton High School in St. Louis County, is a multi-talented musician, playing the saxophone and flamenco guitar in addition to the clarinet.
The concert will take place at the Alton Amphitheater on Thursday, July 20th, at 7:30 p.m. It will repeat at Haskell Park on Sunday, July 23rd, at 7:00 p.m.
Alton Municipal Band concerts are free, family-friendly musical entertainment.
Established in 1891, the band is comprised of local musicians from across the region. The band’s two-month summer concert series welcomes thousands of listeners each year.
