ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band closed out its 129th season on Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Community College.

David Drillinger and Jennifer Shenberger were co-directors during the concert. The voice soloist was Susan Parton Stanard. Also, David Drillinger and Charlie Pranger did a Trumpet Duet.

Tonight was the final appearance for Linda Ferguson better known as Jojo the Clown. She is retiring after 30 years, along with her husband, Mike, who has served as the sound man for the group. Jojo the clown is keeping it in the family as her granddaughter, Lahna McClaine, will play the role next year.