Alton Municipal Band Bids Farewell to 132nd Season.

Marc Schapman, an SIUE music professor and well-known vocal soloist, will showcase his incredible voice, as the band performs an engaging program of old standards and new works.

The concert will be performed twice: Thursday, August 4th, at Riverview Park (7:30 PM), and Sunday, August 7th at Haskell Park (7:00 PM).

As the summer comes to a close, the band looks forward to its 133rd season in 2023! Musicians interested in playing for the next season will have the opportunity to audition during open rehearsals in May of next year.

