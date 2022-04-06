ALTON – Wendy Frazier, MD, has joined the Alton Multispecialists and Alton Memorial Hospital medical staff. Alton MultiSpecialists is located at 1 Professional Drive in Alton.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 618-463-8574.

Dr. Frazier provides primary care for patients of all ages. She helps patients address both acute and chronic conditions such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, depression, musculoskeletal injuries, urinary tract infections and many other conditions. She also offers annual wellness exams, well-child exams, school/sports physicals, well-woman exams and other general medical services.

An Air Force veteran, Dr. Frazier earned her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in 2012 and completed a joint Family Medicine residency with the USAF and Saint Louis University in 2015. Prior to joining Alton MultiSpecialists, she provided care for patients at Scott AFB.

