ALTON - The Alton Motor Boat Club has a long history and a solid reputation for its social events and giving nature to the community.

Established in 1941, The Alton Motor Boat Club now consists of 144 regular members and 124 social members. Regular members not only get to enjoy the clubhouse but also use the club harbor and possess voting rights for decisions made by the Board. Many of these members donate much of their time to help the club with its many family activities as well as the fundraising events.

The club hosts numerous events throughout the year. Some are for members and guests only, and some are open to the public. From a New Year’s Eve Party to an Annual Golf Tourney, the Club and its’ members are always working on an event to not only increase awareness of the club and its amenities but also for those that help our community and families in need.

One of the biggest events is the Annual Turkey Shoot hosted each November. This event is open to the public and support from the local community is the key to its’ continued success. Just recently, The Annual Boat Run took place. Similar to your traditional Poker Run, multiple stops hosted by club members are anchored in the water, followed by dinner and live music.

In previous years, The Alton Motor Boat Club has donated to Alton Boys & Girls Club, All God’s Children, military families and area families in need. This year our Golf Outing Chairman, Mark Reader and Co-Chairman Derek Barnard made the decision to donate a percentage of the proceeds to the two firefighters’ families; Jake Ringering and Luke Warner. Each family has been presented $1,500 and the club is hoping to add to that donation. If you would like to help with being a sponsor for this event or donation please visit www.altonmotorclub.com .

This tournament is held at Lockhaven Golf Club. Heintz Peter has offered the facility for our Golf Outing as well as for the meal and celebration after. At this time, the club does not have a building to hosts such events as this, but we have adapted as a ‘family’ and still gather outside the club for our weekly parties. Heintz and GM/Golf Pro Scott Schaefer are both members and huge supporters of the Alton Motor Boat Club. Lockhaven offers much more than assistance to the Alton Motor Boat Club, now offering Free Golf on Mondays to all Police and Firefighters.

This year the boat club has struggled with the most recent flooding. Like many fellow boat clubs and neighbors, suffered the loss of a building. Events are still hosted weekly and working to build a new facility, utilizing members and their knowledge and experience to get it completed.

The boat club's many other events are New Year's Eve Party, Steak Nights, Easter Egg Hunt for the kids, Jon Boat Jamboree, Christmas Party with Santa present. The boat club is an easy drive up the Great River Road to peace and relaxation, dinner and fun.

There’s nothing like enjoying “The Best Little Boat Club on the Mississippi”. Questions about membership, call Jim Neuman at 636-343-8101.

