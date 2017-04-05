Production Dates: April 21-April 22 at 7:00pm. Tickets $6.00

Alton Middle School's Theater Department presents its spring musical. Under the direction of Paul Herbert Pitts, CATS will be presented on Friday, April 21st and Saturday April 22nd at 7:00 PM nightly. Admission is $6.00 for Adults and Students.

The performance venue is in Alton Middle School’s newly dedicated Cliff Davenport Auditorium, located at 2200 College Ave. in Alton. The entrance is in the Main Building, with handicap accessible entrance through the cafeteria.

Based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” and composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, this wonderfully imaginative show features breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater — “Memory.”

CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

Mr. Pitts, Alton Middles School’s Theater Director states “CATS is a great show that has challenged our students here at Alton Middle School. Unlike last fall's musical, Seussical The Musical, CATS requires the students to really perfect their dance moves. It has been such a treat to audition, choreograph, vocal direct, and teach acting techniques this show. I have seen the students grow leaps and bounds as performers.”

Student cast included Macie Miller as Grizabella, Joseph Whiteside as Old Deuteronomy, Victor Hull as Rum Tum Tugger. Other cast members are Eli Hill, Ethan Plate, Cora Lucas, Aaliyah Jones, Bryan Richardson, Haley Hanson and Ali McCarty. We invite you to come and see this breathtaking, Tony Award winning, musical come to life in the Cliff Davenport Auditorium!