Alton Middle Holds Football Camp For Ages 3rd Through 8th Grade.

ALTON - Just weeks after the very successful middle and high school football camp at Public High School Stadium, a camp hosted by Atlanta Falcons' cornerback Mike Ford, AMS went back at it to host another camp.

This camp, being held at the practice field behind Alton Middle School, began Monday, July 25th and ends tomorrow July 29. Kids can still attend the camp if they are interested in going today or tomorrow. If so contact coach Terry Mitchell at tmitchell@altonschools.org or cell phone at (618) 578-8326. Camp costs $40 and includes a t-shirt. The camp runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day.

Coach Mitchell said he had about 60 campers this year, which is right around where he always is. The goal of the camp is to teach kids the fundamentals of football whether that be catching, blocking, tackling, throwing, or basic play learning.

While the majority of kids at the camp are from Alton Middle, it is open to kids from any and all schools in the area.

Mitchell said that his goal is to "try and make them the best person they can be" during his time with the kids at the camp.

Going back to the Mike Ford camp, Mitchell actually coached Ford during his time at Alton Middle before Ford went off to high school at Alton Marquette Catholic.

Mitchell said that "you never know where these kids can go."

He said that it was really cool for kids to see someone, especially from their area, make it to the big leagues. It's inspiring to those kids Mitchell said.

Mitchell also got to coach another current NFL player Mark Jackson. He had a long career in the NFL first being drafted by the Denver Broncos, then playing for the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts. He even made three Super Bowl appearances.

Mitchell has had the chance to coach some great players, but he loves where he's at now coaching these young kids.

"We're here for them to develop," he said.

Tomorrow, the final day of the camp is supposed to be more fun-oriented. Mitchell said that it's going to be more of a competition day where they'll have races and obstacle courses for the kids to compete with one another.

"We have a good time, they get a t-shirt, a certificate, and the chance to win some competitions."

The photos below were taken on the first day of camp back on Monday.

