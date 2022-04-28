ALTON – Three Alton Memorial Hospital departments were recognized this week with top awards from national health care research leader Professional Research Consultants Inc. (PRC).

The Digestive Health Center earned a Top Performer award for the third consecutive year. PRC’s highest honor recognizes health care facilities, service lines and hospital units who score at the 100th percentile for the Overall Quality of Care percent “Excellent” score in PRC’s national client database for the prior year.

“The Digestive Health team works very well together, in a very efficient way,” said Amy Toenyes, nurse manager of the DHC. “During the pandemic, we had to make some scheduling adjustments and add some steps to getting signed into the department. But they were able to give the same exceptional care.”

During that time, the staff kept up its practice of checking in with patients by phone before and after their visits, although COVID surges caused staffing changes and disrupted department routines.

“But when working in the department, the team still continued to give 100 percent to their patients there, making them feel safe and comfortable during their time spent at the hospital,” Amy said. “I have some amazing employees who have worked in this department for several years. The knowledge base of the nursing staff is outstanding and their attention to detail is what helps make the care excellent.”

The Digestive Health Center offers a full range of diagnostic tests to uncover stomach and intestinal disorders, and provides therapeutic procedures for treatment. For more information or to schedule an appointment with a gastroenterologist, call 618-463-7874 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org and search for Digestive Health Center under “Medical Services.”

The AMH Human Motion Institute and Cardiac Cath received 5-Star Awards, which are awarded annually to health care facilities, service lines and hospital units who score in the top 10 percent (at or above the 90th percentile) of the PRC national client database for the prior year. These awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit as “Excellent” for the Overall Quality of Care question.

The Human Motion Institute team has earned multiple PRC awards through the year, offering inpatient and outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy with a teamwork approach. Outpatient services are offered at three convenient locations –- the AMH campus (Ground floor, Olin Wing); Alton North Physical Therapy, 226 Regional Drive; and Bethalto Physical Therapy at 155 E. Bethalto Drive. For more information, visit the AMH website and search for Human Motion Institute Rehabilitation under “Medical Services.”

“I’m proud of our talented therapy team, dedicated to providing genuinely excellent quality of care,” said Sue Walker, PT, MBA, manager of Rehab Services at AMH. “We provide the best therapy close to home.”

The Cardiac Cath team puts the latest diagnostic and treatment technology in the hands of the region's most experienced heart care team. Board-certified cardiologists, cardiac-trained nurses and technicians work in the area's most advanced cardiovascular lab, and perform more heart catheterization, angioplasty and stent procedures than any other hospital in the River Bend area. For more information, call 618-463-7427 or visit the AMH website and click on “Heart & Vascular Center” under “Medical Services.”

“The dedicated Cardiology team at AMH has a wide range of experience,” said Cathy Wagner, manager of the Cardiac Cath Lab. “They work together as one unit to provide excellent care and compassion to our patients, physicians and each other. Their dedication to our patients and team is beyond anything we can ask.”

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “I’m very proud of our team, who have worked tirelessly these past two years through the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout it all, they continuously strived to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our focus is to always make medicine better.”

