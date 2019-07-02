ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital has added Dr. Matthew Musielak, MD, to its medical staff with Alton Surgery. He is also a member of BJC Medical Group.

Alton Surgery is located at 4 Memorial Drive (Medical Office Building B), Suite 230B, on the AMH campus. For an appointment, call 618-462-3191.

Dr. Musielak received his medical degree from Ross University and graduated with high honors in 2009. He then completed his general surgery residency at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, where he served as chief resident during his last year. Dr. Musielak comes from a background of rural surgical care at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga., where he started a bariatric surgical program and served as chair of Surgery.

At Alton Surgery, Dr. Musielak performs general surgery for all ages with services including but not limited to the following surgeries: breast, colorectal, kidney, thyroid, skin cancer, wound management and amputations, sleeve gastrectomy, colonoscopy, endoscopy, ventral, inguinal and Para esophageal hernias. He is well versed in robotic, laparoscopic, as well as open procedures. Dr. Musielak is accepting new patients.

“I am dedicated to my patients and strive to deliver patient-centered care,” Dr. Musielak says. “I am committed to providing quality, compassionate care and service to each patient before, during and after surgery.”

Dr. Musielak is originally from Belleville. He is thrilled to be moving back to the area with his wife and triplets, and is looking forward to attending Cardinals games again.

