ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital held its annual volunteer appreciation luncheon on April 27, with the theme of "The World is a Better Place Because of You." What volunteer coordinator Irene McLaughlin didn't know was that the luncheon turned into a tribute to her, as she will be retiring in August.

A slide show displayed pictures of Irene throughout the years at AMH. It was also announced by Tish Preston-Stubbs, president of the AMH White Cross Auxiliary, that the volunteer break room at AMH will be named after Irene.

"We wanted something that would be a lasting tribute to Irene," Tish said. "She has made such a wonderful difference in all of our lives."

McLaughlin said that volunteer engagement leads to an improved bottom line for health care organizations.

"For every dollar spent to recruit, train and manage volunteers, hospitals derive $6.84 in value," she said. "This year our volunteers put in 18, 223 hours. Multiply that by your average hourly rate of $23.07 and the volunteers have saved the hospital $420,404.61. Many thanks to our volunteers for their time and commitment"

"We can't thank our volunteers enough for all of the services they provide," said AMH President Dave Braasch. "The help that all of you provide for our patients, visitors and staff is a big part of the excellent care at Alton Memorial Hospital."

Several AMH volunteers received a pin for milestone hours of service:

100 hours: Erma Clayton, Pat Eccles, Mary Eckhouse, Loni Gansman, Debbie Gates, Charla Hazen, Grace Kichline, David Knowles, Amanda McDonald, Betty McKinney, Donna Reese, Donna Richie, Dot Schuler, Greg Shumake, Lynn Stewart, Larry Strobeck, Sue Valley, Cliffa VanDyke, Nannette Washington and Kathy Zarek.

500 hours: Connie Bond, Roger Cerny, Marge Crutcher, Carol Fritz, Bill Gason and Joan Schudel.

1,000 hours: Madonna Foster, Ed McClary and Nancy Simpson.

2,000 hours: Colleen Green, Ford Green, Sandy Lauschke and Shirley Wheatley.

5,000 hours: Tish Preston-Stubbs.

McLaughlin also paid special tribute to two other volunteers. Carl Draper, who has been volunteering since 1990, has racked up 37,481 hours. Mary Woodcock, 93 years old, has been volunteering at AMH since 1968.

