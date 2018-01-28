ALTON - Alton Memorial took first place at the Upper Alton Association’s Souper Saturday fundraiser at Senior Service Plus with their Cajun Trilogy recipe.

Jamie Ruyle said the turn out was great this year for Souper Saturday with the cafeteria being filled within 30 minutes.

“We’re very excited about the turnout,” Jamie Ruyle, President of the Upper Alton Association said. “We really appreciate the community out and supporting Upper Alton.”

Ruyle said this year they decided to do things a little different by asking for donations of cans of soup in exchange for a free dessert.

“We have Dream Home Charities with us this year,” she said. “I have seen a lot of people bring in a whole sack full of cans. It’s just awesome to see the community wanting to the help the rest of the community. We want to show that Upper Alton wants to help the community as well so we asked Dream Home Charities to join us.”

Dream Home Charities received 175 cans from donations.

Alton Memorial’s cajun trilogy took the first place prize, Investment Planners took second place with their chicken noodle soup and Argosy Hops House was voted third place with their cheesy ham and potato soup.

Proceeds from the event will go towards all of the Upper Alton Association’s projects which include beautification efforts on College and Washington Avenue as well as the Rockin’ with Robert concert series.

Participants and their soups included:

Alton Memorial-Cajun Trilogy

Argosy/Hops House-Cheesy Ham & Potato

Argosy/Journey-Roasted Red Pepper Seafood Bisque

Best Western/Great Rivers Tap & Grill- Borscht

Investment Planners-Chicken Noodle

Lewis & Clark CC-Butternut Squash

Lovett’s-Fish Soup

Mac's-Italian Lentil and Meatball

Morrison’s-Stuffed Pepper

Senior Services-Clam Chowder

State Street Market-Cream of Mushroom Asparagus

