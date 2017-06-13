GODFREY - Alton Memorial Hospital nurses, left to right, Lisa James, Amy Bohn and Cathie Ketterer checked cholesterol and A1C levels during a health fair June 13 organized by the office of state Sen. Sam McCann (R-50 th District) at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

