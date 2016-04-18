Dr. David Chung, a general surgeon at Alton Memorial Hospital, runs in the AMH 4K Fun Run at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital will hold a 4K Fun Run/Walk at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11.

Registration for the 4K run/walk, held in conjunction with the Alton Roadrunners, is $20 in advance and $25 on the morning of the race. Proceeds will benefit the AMH Heart Walk team and the American Heart Association. Medals will be awarded to the top runners in each age group, starting with 19 and under up through 60 and older. Refreshments will be available.

To register or for more information, visit www.altonroadrunners.com or call 618-972-8635.

