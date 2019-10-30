Monday, November 4

“Easier Beats and Breaths”; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. AMH Cafeteria Meeting rooms. For those with cardiopulmonary issues, plus families/friends. For more information or to register, call 800-392-0936. Cost: Free.

Tuesday, November 5

Living With Baby; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-8:30 p.m. This class is designed to instruct parents on what to expect of their newborn in the hospital and basic baby care. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

Friday, November 8

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group; AMH Center for Senior Renewal (second floor, Olin Wing); 2-4 p.m. Facilitated by Julie Clayton, a therapist with Senior Renewal. Call 618-463-7895 for more information.

Saturday, November 9

Diabetes Fair, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Beeby Wing lobby, Connector Lobby, cafeteria. Tables, free health screenings, speakers, free boxed meal. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

Tuesday, November 12

Grief, Loss, Change support group; Alton Multispecialists conference room, 1 Professional Drive in Alton; 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, call BJC Hospice at 618-463-7100.

Breastfeeding Basics; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-9 p.m. The class focuses on the basic techniques needed for establishment of successful breastfeeding. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

Wednesday, November 13

Kids in the Kitchen; AMH cafeteria meeting rooms, 6-7:30 p.m. For children ages 4-10, adult caregiver must accompany child. Call 800-392-0936 to register. Cost: free.

Saturday, November 16

Prepared Childbirth Saturday class; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 800-392-0936 to register. Cost: Free

Saturday, November 16

Trivia night benefiting the AMH Vera Bock Diabetes Fund; Godfrey KC Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane; doors open at 6, trivia at 7; call 618-463-7526 to reserve a table, $20 per person for tables of 5-8 people.

Tuesday, November 19

Introduction to Natural Childbirth. AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-8:30 p.m. This class is meant as an introduction to options for those interested in non-medicated childbirth. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

Thursday, November 21

Diabetes support group; AMH Olin Wing ground floor, Room G-252; 1-2 p.m. Call 618-463-7526 for more information.

Tuesday, November 26

Skin cancer screening; AMH Cancer Care Center; 4:15-6:15 p.m. Screenings given by Dr. John Felder and Lorilee Sebesta, FNP-C. Call 800-392-0936 for an appointment. Cost: free.

