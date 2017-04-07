ALTON - Jessica Droste of the Medical Care Unit is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for April.

Her co-workers say that Jessica “demonstrates leadership skills and pursues further learning and education opportunities."  Her extracurricular activities include: a presentation on addiction at a leadership class our manager sent her to, and diabetic liaison for our floor.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"She values teamwork and frequently will work overtime to help out her co-workers.  She also is a preceptor for new nurses, who compliment her as well. Jessica has developed great working relationships and serves as a great role model for others to emulate. She has a positive and friendly attitude.”

 