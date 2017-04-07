ALTON - Jessica Droste of the Medical Care Unit is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for April.

Her co-workers say that Jessica “demonstrates leadership skills and pursues further learning and education opportunities." Her extracurricular activities include: a presentation on addiction at a leadership class our manager sent her to, and diabetic liaison for our floor.

Article continues after sponsor message

"She values teamwork and frequently will work overtime to help out her co-workers. She also is a preceptor for new nurses, who compliment her as well. Jessica has developed great working relationships and serves as a great role model for others to emulate. She has a positive and friendly attitude.”