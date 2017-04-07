Alton Memorial Hospital names Jessica Droste Employee of the Month
ALTON - Jessica Droste of the Medical Care Unit is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for April.
Her co-workers say that Jessica “demonstrates leadership skills and pursues further learning and education opportunities." Her extracurricular activities include: a presentation on addiction at a leadership class our manager sent her to, and diabetic liaison for our floor.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"She values teamwork and frequently will work overtime to help out her co-workers. She also is a preceptor for new nurses, who compliment her as well. Jessica has developed great working relationships and serves as a great role model for others to emulate. She has a positive and friendly attitude.”