ALTON - Congratulations to Jane King of the Alton Memorial Hospital Nursing Office, center holding plaque, who is the AMH September Employee of the Month.

Her co-workers say that "Jane is one of the most kind hearted individuals you could ever have the privilege of meeting. She does an excellent job as house supervisor, always advocating for the staff. Jane always has a smile and a positive attitude. There are not enough words to describe how awesome and amazing Jane is!"