ALTON, IL – Miss Eunice’s Hat Box, the Alton Memorial Hospital gift shop that has been closed since late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with limited hours. The gift shop, located on the ground floor of the Beeby Wing across from the café entrance, will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Days and hours could change later.

Wearing masks inside the gift shop will be mandatory at all times. BJC employee badges and credit/debit cards only will be accepted as the gift shop will be cashless for now.

The AMH White Cross Auxiliary thanks you for your cooperation and patience, and looks forward to meeting your gift shop needs.

