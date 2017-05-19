ALTON – The Family Care Pharmacy at Alton Memorial Hospital will have new hours starting June 1. Located in the Olin Wing on the hospital’s Ground Floor, the new Family Care Pharmacy hours will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Please make a note of this change if you are needing to pick up prescriptions or other necessities. The pharmacy will continue its Mobile Pharmacy services during these hours. If you have any questions, please call the Family Care Pharmacy at 618-463-7865.

Article continues after sponsor message