Monday, December 2 "Easier Beats and Breaths"; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; AMH Olin Wing ground floor, Room G-252. For those with cardiopulmonary issues, plus family/friends. For more information or to register, call 800-392-0936. Cost: Free. Monday, December 2/Tuesday, December 3 Collective Goods sale; AMH connector lobby; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. December 2; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. December 3. Call 618-463-7872 for more information. Tuesdays, December 3/December 10 Prepared Childbirth series; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-9 p.m. This series of two classes includes information on the emotional and physical changes of pregnancy, birth, and the early days at home. (Lamaze and non-medication comfort techniques are NOT part of this class.) Call 800-392-0936 to register. Wednesday, December 4 Miss Eunice's Hat Box Christmas Open House; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; call 618-463-7493 for more information. Tuesday, December 10 Grief, Loss, Change support group; Alton Multispecialists conference room, 1 Professional Drive in Alton; 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, call BJC Hospice at 618-463-7100. Tuesday, December 10/Wednesday, December 11 Dillard's sale; AMH connector lobby; 7 a.m.-5 p.m. December 10; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. December 11. Call 618-463-7872 for more information. Friday, December 13 Alzheimer's caregivers support group; AMH Center for Senior Renewal (second floor, Olin Wing); 2-4 p.m. Facilitated by Julie Clayton, a therapist with Senior Renewal. Call 618-463-7895 for more information. Thursday, December 19 Diabetes support group; AMH Olin Wing ground floor, Room G-252; 1-2 p.m. Call 618-463-7526 for more information.